Manitoba owners aim for world’s largest snow maze

Possibly the most Canadian thing you’ll see all year

A 15-minute drive outside Winnipeg will take you to one of the most Canadian mazes we may have ever seen.

A Maze in Corn, located near St. Adolphe, is the company behind the “snow maze.”

The maze is supported by wooden walls covered by thick slabs of snow, according to social media posts by owner Clint and Angie Masse, who together started the business back in 1998.

The maze also features intricate snow sculptures.

Employees have been working night and day since early December as they attempt to break the record for World’s Largest Snow Maze.

The current record holders are the owners of Fort William Historical Park in Thunder Bay, Ont., who in 2014 created a 1,696-square-metre maze.

The team at A Maze in Corn said they hope their maze measures 4,200 square feet.