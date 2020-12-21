FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2017, file photo, a man smokes outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Beijing, China. McDonald’s is selling a sandwich made of Spam topped with crushed Oreo cookies Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 in China in an attention-grabbing move that has raised eyebrows. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2017, file photo, a man smokes outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Beijing, China. McDonald’s is selling a sandwich made of Spam topped with crushed Oreo cookies Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 in China in an attention-grabbing move that has raised eyebrows. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

McDonald’s sells ‘Spam burger’ with cookie crumbs in China

McDonald’s Corp. said the sandwich was part of a series of ‘members only’ promotions

McDonald’s is selling a sandwich made of Spam topped with crushed Oreo cookies Monday in China in an attention-grabbing move that has raised eyebrows.

Global brands from restaurants to automakers sometimes roll out offbeat products to appeal to Chinese tastes in the populous and intensely competitive market.

This is undoubtedly one of them.

“I thought it was delicious,” said a comment signed Feifei Mao Enthusiast on the Sina Weibo microblog service. “Is that because I love McDonald’s too deeply? Or is something wrong with my taste?”

The sandwich is made of two slices of Spam, a product of Hormell Foods LLC, and Mondelez International’s Oreo cookies, topped with mayonnaise.

McDonald’s Corp. said the sandwich was part of a series of “members only” promotions to be released on Mondays in China.

“There is no need to release unnecessary products,” said a comment left on the company’s microblog account. It received more than 2,000 “likes.”

McDonald’s said it planned to sell no more than 400,000 of the “Lunchmeat Burgers.” It wasn’t clear how many have been sold or how many people who flooded social media with scathing comments had eaten one.

“When you hate someone but have to invite him to dinner, you can ask him to eat McDonald’s Oreo lunchmeat burger,” said a separate comment on Sina Weibo.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Dog ornament that takes a ‘poopy’ view of 2020 a hit for B.C. crafter
Next story
Jupiter and Saturn align in our skies tonight, to form the Great Conjunction

Just Posted

Winter arrived in Langley Monday, Dec. 21. Marg Rodrigues and grandsons Wyatt and Rory were shovelling snow (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Snow, snow and more snow lands in Langley

First official day of winter

Lennox Unruh, a Grade 2 student with different abilities at Coghlan Fundamental Elementary, tries out his new bike with physiotherapist Marsalie Black. (Special to the Star)
Coghlan Elementary student gifted trike designed for his mobility issues

Aldergrove bike shop shop, Cranky’s, helped secure funding for the tricycle

Giants defenceman Bowen Byram has been named an alternate Team Canada captain (Rob Wilton/special to Langley Advance Times)
Byram named alternate captain for Team Canada

Defenceman with Langley-based Giants returns to World Juniors

(Photo: twitter.com/TheWHL)
Ex-Vancouver Giant Svejkovsky wins Memorial eCup video game tourney

Pittsburgh Penguins draft pick was ‘dominant from start to finish’ during inaugural event

A man walks on the snow-covered White Rock Pier Monday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)
5-15 cm of snow expected to fall in Lower Mainland

Environment Canada predicting snow to fall through the afternoon

Dr. Srinivas Murthy, who works in the intensive care unit at B.C. Children’s Hospital, poses for a photograph in Vancouver, on Friday, December 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
5 things we’ve learned about COVID-19 since the pandemic struck

It’s difficult to believe the year is almost over

Newborn Kenneth Louie received burns along his right foot and ankle after being in care at Victoria General Hospital. His mother, Tracy Louie, says he is slowly recovering and will return back to hospital for a check up in a week. (Tracy Louie photo)
Newborn severely burned after being wrapped in hot towel at Victoria hospital

‘It was the loudest cry I’ve ever heard,’ said mom, Island Health investigating

A one foot thick wide boulder of jade weighing 2,850 pounds is pictured in front of the Cariboo Jade Shop in May 2020. It was stolen on the night of Dec. 19, and police are looking for leads. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
VIDEO: Man recalls chase after 2,800-pound jade boulder stolen from Cache Creek store

The boulder, which is a foot thick and weighs 2,850 pounds, was stolen on the night of Dec. 19

A highway camera view of Highway 5 at the Britton Creek rest area, as the highway remains closed. (DriveBC photo)
Coquihalla highway closed amid snowfall, multiple vehicle incidents

Highway is closed between Hope and Merritt Monday afternoon

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Happier days: Black Press legislature reporter Tom Fletcher talks about the outlook for 2020 with B.C. Premier John Horgan, B.C. legislature, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jen Holmwood/Premier’s Office)
Election didn’t slow down COVID-19 aid, John Horgan says

B.C. premier’s annual year-end interview with Black Press

Houses are seen in an aerial view, in Langley, B.C., on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. A company that supports hundreds of credit unions across Canada predicts British Columbia’s housing market will remain healthy through 2021 as the province moves out of its COVID-19 slump. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. housing market to remain vibrant through the new year: report

The report also forecasts a firmer rental market through 2022 as economic conditions normalize

A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on September 2, 2020. The British Columbia government says it is now releasing about $12 million to school districts across the province to further support the COVID-19 response.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
$12 million in reserved federal funds released to B.C. school districts: ministry

The money is part of the $242.4 million in one-time federal funding for pandemic safety measures

Bouquets of flowers marked the site of the May 2, 2019 fiery crash at the Douglas port of entry. (File photo)
Charges recommended 19 months after fiery crash at South Surrey border

May 2019 collision killed Port Moody pastor Tom Cheung

Most Read