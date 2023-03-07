A group of men walk in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. A new survey suggests Canadian men are almost twice as likely as women to think gender inequality is being “blown way out of proportion.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler

A group of men walk in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. A new survey suggests Canadian men are almost twice as likely as women to think gender inequality is being “blown way out of proportion.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler

Men almost twice as likely as women to think gender inequality overblown

30 per cent of men, 17 of women believe response to gender inequality out of proportion: Leger

A new survey suggests Canadian men are almost twice as likely as women to think gender inequality is being “blown way out of proportion.”

Leger polled more than 3,000 Canadians online in October on the topic on behalf of the Association for Canadian Studies and the University of Manitoba.

It found that most people believe the issue of gender inequality is important, but a significant minority believe it is overblown.

More than 30 per cent of men and 17 per cent of women who answered the survey believe the response to gender inequality is blown out of proportion.

The survey suggests men between 30 and 34 are the most likely age group to believe gender inequality is overhyped, at 34.6 per cent, compared to 14.3 per cent of women that age.

Jack Jedwab, president of the Association for Canadian Studies, says evidence suggesting that women are economically disadvantaged is out there, pointing to Statistics Canada’s findings that women earned 11.1 per cent less than their male counterparts per hour.

Statistics Canada says the wage gap persists between men and women with similar jobs, and is widest for those who work in front-line public protection services and paraprofessional occupations, where women earn an average of $0.64 for every dollar men make per hour.

“We need to do better work educating Canadians about this phenomenon,” Jedwab said by phone from Vancouver. “Not just on one or two days a year when it’s International Women’s Day.”

RELATED: B.C. seeks input on pay transparency bill to close the gender wage gap

Gender EquityInternational Women's Day

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Hershey debuts plant-based Reese’s Cups, chocolate bars

Just Posted

Janine Jackson, left, a teacher at Dorothy Peacock Elementary, and Victoria Woelders, a former local teacher who now works for the Ministry of Education, unveiled the new sign at McClughan Park in Walnut Grove. Community garden plots are behind them. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Walnut Grove park gets new facilities for kids, community

Supt. Adrian Marsden, head of the Langley RCMP, spoke at the new CPO on Wednesday, March 1. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley RCMP head outlines plans for Township council

Adoptable cats were on display at Langley’s Cedar Rim Nurseries on the weekend, one of the CARES Cat Shelter’s recent events. Another adopt-a-thon is coming up on Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12, at PetSmart on the Langley Bypass. (Tara White, CARES/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
CARES brings more chances to adopt cats in Langley

As was the case last year, there will be a free children’s concert with percussionist Bruce Henczel, as well as the opportunity for the public to try a variety of instruments, meet our teachers, and tour the school on March 14. (LCMS/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Free children’s concert at upcoming Family Intro To Music night