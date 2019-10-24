Michigan couple with 21 grandchildren claims $80M Powerball

Fifty-four-year-old Phillip Chippewa of Suttons Bay won the large prize

A northern Michigan couple with seven children and 21 grandchildren has claimed an $80 million Powerball prize.

Fifty-four-year-old Phillip Chippewa of Suttons Bay travelled to Lansing on Wednesday with his wife, Dawn, and their family to claim their prize.

Their Powerball ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball in the Sept. 21 drawing. The couple opted to receive their payment as a one-time lump-sum, which came to $42 million after taxes.

ALSO READ: $1.537 billion U.S. Mega Millions winning ticket sold in South Carolina

Chippewa says he now has all the money he’ll ever need to help his family for generations. The couple’s plans for their winnings include buying homes for each of their children.

They’re both members of and work for the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians. They plan to keep working for now.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Almost 90 per cent of Canadian workers admit going to work sick: survey

Just Posted

Young Aldergrove actress makes chilling feature debut

Daphne Hoskins, 10, stars in The Mary Stauffer Story

Langley students scare off hunger this Halloween

Students at H.D. Stafford are participating in an international campaign to end hunger

Langley player proud to represent Canada at U17 World Cup

Nathan Demian wants Canada to ‘make some big noise’

Sports briefs: Warriors rule Seattle, TBirds take two and “iron’ Joe is BMX champ

A round-up of local sports stories

One of seven B.C. Millionaire Lottery prize homes is located in Langley

The 6,494 square foot house comes furnished with four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a detached shop

B.C. to be first to implement UN Indigenous rights declaration

No veto in B.C. legislation, minister Scott Fraser says

Police called after Catherine McKenna’s office vandalized with vulgar slur

McKenna said during a news conference she wants to have ‘better discussions’ in politics

B.C. man says condo ‘collapsing’ after neighbour removed load-bearing post

Wayne Morrissey ‘can feel the give in the floor’ of his West End suite

Quidditch teams to play ‘Harry Potter’-inspired sport at regional tourney in Surrey

Western Canadian championship to involve seven teams at November event

B.C. sheriffs need better firearms, use of force training: auditor general

The sherif service launched a plan to better train and retain staff in 2017

Cold front to bring rain, wind gusts to Lower Mainland

Gusts of up to 80 kilometres are expected in western reaches

Canada’s top court agrees to hear B.C.’s appeal on aboriginal hunting rights

Decision could reverse the Sinixt people’s status as extinct in Canada

Almost 90 per cent of Canadian workers admit going to work sick: survey

More than one-quarter of professionals always go to the office with cold or flu symptoms

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg stops in Kamloops

Thunberg and her family travelled to Vancouver from Edmonton

Most Read