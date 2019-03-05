Missing a glass eye or your gold teeth? Oddities lost in Canadian Ubers

A series of items made the company’s list of the most outrageous items riders have forgotten

Uber Technologies Inc. users in Canada last year left behind glass eyes, gold teeth, a black whip and even a graduation certificate in the vehicles they were riding in.

The items made the company’s list of the most outrageous items riders have forgotten in Canadian Uber cars, which also included poutine, homework, a ukuleles, wedding cards, dentures and a shower curtain pole.

Based on its data, Uber says the Canadians who lost the most items last year were using the service in Lethbridge, Alta., the Niagara and Kitchener-Waterloo regions of Ontario and Montreal.

READ MORE: Airports feared losing revenue to Uber and Lyft. Here’s what happened

Uber says users were most forgetful on Saturdays and Sundays and between the hours of 11 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Uber says Jan. 1 and Oct. 29, the Friday closest to Halloween, had the most items lost in its vehicles in a day.

The company’s data shows users were most likely to forget watches on Monday, headphones on Tuesday, laptops on Wednesday, books on Thursday, passports on Friday, phones on Saturday and cakes on Sunday.

READ MORE: E-scooters, bikes and alcohol delivery part of Uber Canada’s plans for 2019

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
World’s largest gnome needs a new home

Just Posted

VIDEO: Langley students dance for suicide prevention takes top prize

Brookswood Secondary Youth and Philanthropy Initiative winners donate $5K to Amanda Todd society

Man buys two luxury vehicles within a week. Now Langley RCMP after him

A Mercedes and Land Rover were both obtained fraudulently from two Langley luxury auto dealers.

Missing Langley woman last seen March 1

Police say she used a Vancouver ATM, and hasn’t been seen since.

Plans afoot for Langley’s vacant former Sears

The Willowbrook Mall is looking at a redesign of the building’s exterior.

Students likely responsible for racist slogans at Langley school, police say

Someone scrawled hateful message on the exterior of Topham Elementary on the weekend

PM strikes more conciliatory tone after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

Trudeau comments on Jane Philpott resignation from cabinet

Missing a glass eye or your gold teeth? Oddities lost in Canadian Ubers

A series of items made the company’s list of the most outrageous items riders have forgotten

Search continues for suspect after officers hit by car in Burnaby

The car has been recovered, but a search for the driver continues

Palace gala marks 50 years since Prince Charles’ investiture

The gala event at Buckingham Palace was hosted Tuesday

Could Vancouver’s 4/20 gathering be held at the PNE?

Public consultation held about relocating from Sunset Beach

Second man seems to be free of AIDS virus after transplant

The unidentified patient was diagnosed with HIV in 2003

UPDATE: Teenager rescued from vehicle in water-filled ditch in Fraser Valley has died

Kyle Ruffell, 17, rescued in dramatic fashion on Feb. 19 succumbed to his injuries on March 3

B.C. legal aid lawyers say province must boost funding or they’ll strike

Representatives will ask members to vote in favour of withdrawing services starting on April 1

Luke Perry, of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ fame, dies

Actor had had a stroke last week. He was 52.

Most Read