‘N’ driver in McLaren caught going 70 km/hr in playground zone

Vancouver police said the driver was fined $368 and the luxury car impounded for seven days

A novice driver behind the wheel of a $300,000 car was issued a $368 ticket and a seven-day impoundment for speeding by a Vancouver playground.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the Vancouver police traffic unit said officers caught the driver going more than 70 kilometres per hour in a 30 kilometre-per-hour playground zone, at the helm of an orange McLaren.

According to ICBC, it can take 76 metres to come to a stop at that speed, compared to only 18 metres when travelling at 30 kilometres per hour.

The Twitter posthas caused many to criticize what they are calling “low fines” for speeders.

B.C.’s fines when speeding in a playground or construction zone can range between $196 to $483, and a seven-day impoundment, and go up to to 30 or 60 days for repeat offenders.

Drivers caught speeding also pay a risk premium, which varies based on the number of convictions in a three-year period.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
$30-million-winning lotto ticket bought in Coquitlam

Just Posted

Judgment levied in Langley mushroom skimming

A court has fined a man who made off with thousands worth of mushrooms

Jr. Blaze burn Cards

Langley Junior squad improves to 2-1 after 7-4 victory over Abbotsford

Langley cheerleaders climb their way to the Summit

A team from Langley Cheer & Athletics is on their way to Florida to compete in early May.

Guild members answer call for ‘Quilts for Humboldt’

Quilts created in Langley will be delivered to Saskatchewan for those impacted by tragic bus crash

Langley councils urge Metro reps to vote against retirement allowance

Controversial issue to come up again at Friday morning board of directors meeting

Find your perfect new job at the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair

Dozens of companies have set up in the Cloverdale Agriplex

B.C. pharmacist pleads guilty to animal cruelty charge

Joelle Mbamy was expected to stand trial Thursday, instead pleaded guilty to one of three charges

‘N’ driver in McLaren caught going 70 km/hr in playground zone

Vancouver police said the driver was fined $368 and the luxury car impounded for seven days

UPDATE: Farmworkers displaced after fire tears through building at Fraser Valley farm

Flames broke out Thursday morning in building that housed up to 80 workers at Abbotsford farm

Dr. LipJob ordered to stop doing botox and other medical procedures

Rajdeep Kaur Khakh ordered to stop unlawful practice of medicine

B.C. to prevent for-profit blood, plasma collection

Voluntary Blood Donations Act would make it illegal to pay for blood, plasma donations

Bill Cosby guilty in sexual assault case

Comedian convicted of drugging and molesting a woman

$30-million-winning lotto ticket bought in Coquitlam

The BC Lottery Corporation says the ticket matched all six winning numbers for the 6/49

B.C. legislates recreational marijuana sales

Age limit 19, province retains wholesale cannabis monopoly

Most Read