Luc Lucubus - Facebook

Naked snow sculptures appear on streets of B.C. city

Warning: Naked body art in article

These snowmen and women have a bit more going on than coal for eyes and a carrot for a nose, in fact they don’t have heads at all but are equipped with other traits.

After Wednesday’s dump of snow, a man known around Kelowna’s downtown for his wire-art trees, took to sculpting the white stuff into something a little more interesting than the slush it might have been destined for.

READ MORE: West Kelowna woman wins Instagram celebrity’s boob job contest

Alian sculpted the snow into various naked body forms and placed them along Bernard Avenue.

The snow art is gaining a lot of attention from passersby and social media.

According to Facebook, Alian did the sculpting himself all by hand.

What do you think of downtown Kelowna’s latest art installation?

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Luc Lucubus - Facebook

Previous story
Man says emotional support alligator helps his depression

Just Posted

Tardi team suffers first loss at junior nationals

Langley-based curlers are still in the running to defend champ status this week in Saskatchewan.

WATCH: TWU Spartans acknowledge Bell Let’s Talk day this weekend

The TWU Spartans volleyball teams will host a Bell Let’s Talk awareness day this Saturday.

Team BC’s having fun, ‘feeling good’ about back-to-back victories

A junior curling team, based out of Langley, has yet to lose a game in the national championships.

Offender reintegration program gets $1.23 million in federal funding

Abbotsford-based No One Leaves Alone project also serves Mission, Chilliwack and Langley

Suspects sought in Langley thefts, frauds

Police released surveillance photos from recent petty thefts.

McCallum says he ‘misspoke’ on Huawei executive’s extradition case

Comment came just hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly defended him in the face of Conservatives demands to fire him

VIDEO: Swoop looks to newly expanded Abbotsford airport as base for aircraft

Abbotsford would be the third location in Canada to station the airliner’s aircraft

NFL says concussions down 29 per cent in regular season

Of the 538 evaluations for concussions, the league says, 75 per cent ultimately showed no concussions

Man fit to stand trial in girl’s death at B.C. high school: judge

Letisha Reimer was killed during a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary

Two skiers caught in avalanche near Revelstoke

Both sustained non life threatening injuries while venturing out of bounds at the resort

UPDATE: Kamloops shootings linked to organize crime

Mounties say two men are dead and a homicide investigation is underway

Naked snow sculptures appear on streets of B.C. city

Warning: Naked body art in article

Police look for man believed to have photographed woman in casino bathroom

A woman said the man took photos of her in the bathroom stall

Leash your cat or face a $150 fine in Victoria

Current city bylaws mandate that cats must be under their owner’s control in public spaces

Most Read