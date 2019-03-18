(Pixabay)

Nearly 40% of British Columbians not taking their medications correctly: poll

Introduction of legal cannabis could cause more issues for drug interactions

Almost 40 per cent of British Columbians aren’t taking their medications properly, a poll commissioned by London Drugs suggests.

The poll, which was released Monday by Insights West, found that 38 per cent of the province’s residents don’t take their meds correctly. The survey found 25 per cent take less than prescribed or don’t fill prescriptions their doctors give them, 20 per cent stop taking them before they’re supposed to and 19 per cent make changes to dosage, size, or frequency without consulting a healthcare professional.

London Drugs pharmacist Michael Athanassakis says there’s many reasons why patients don’t take their medication properly.

“Either intentional or unwitting failure to take medications as prescribed decreases the effectiveness of treatment and endangers patient health,” said Athanassakis.

“There are several factors that contribute to the improper use of medications, including forgetfulness, inconvenience, and a lack of understanding about how to take medications properly.”

Pollsters found that 21 per cent of British Columbians who don’t take their medications properly do so because they forget. Another 10 per cent say they don’t take them because they don’t know why they’ve been prescribed their meds, while another eight per cent say they’re too overwhelmed by all the medications they have to take.

The recent legalization of cannabis has led to more issues, Athanassakis said, since it can interact poorly with prescribed drugs.

“Cannabis can impact the way certain drugs are metabolized, and no scientifically defined dosage of cannabis has been established for any medical condition,” said Athanassakis.

“So, it’s important to get expert advice to determine if it is right for you and determine the most suitable amount, strain, and method of use.”

Although 41 per cent of those surveyed said they knew to ask pharmacists about how to safely use cannabis, only six per cent actually did ask.

READ MORE: Average price of cannabis in Canada goes up 17% post-legalization

READ MORE: 731,000 Canadians going into debt to buy prescription drugs, says UBC study

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
5 to start your day
Next story
Archie comic characters Betty, Veronica and FP Jones visit Victoria 23 years apart

Just Posted

Langley’s supportive housing dubbed Creek Stone Place

The project is set to open this spring to house 49 homeless people.

Nominations open for Langley-Aldergrove Conservative race

Longtime MP Mark Warawa is stepping down at the Conservative candidate.

Langley Trappers return home for game three of PJHL championship

North Van leads series 2-0

Langley developer’s appeal of extradition denied – faces fraud charge

The Court of Appeal has denied Mark Chandler’s attempt to avoid extradition to California.

VIDEO: Mark Warawa shows off Aldergrove’s Telephone Museum

The Langley–Aldergrove MP visited the 100-year-old museum and talked phones with AGHS president.

VIDEO: RCMP ask kids to help name soon-to-be police dogs

13 German shepherd puppies will be born this year

NDP’s Jagmeet Singh steps into the House of Commons, making history

Burnaby South MP becomes first visible minority to lead a federal party in the House of Commons

Letter: Chilliwack grad says modesty doesn’t protect girls from assault

Sardis alumni was ‘catcalled, harassed, and groped by my male classmates’ despite modest clothing

One of the biggest cow shows in Canada is coming back to the ‘Wack

Prize money of $240,000 is on offer at the spring Holstein show Friday at Chilliwack Heritage Park

‘Considerably large’ tractor tire fell and killed 3-year-old girl on B.C. farm

Delta’s deputy fire chief said crews tried to helicopter girl out after a tractor tire leaning against a barn fell onto her

VIDEO: Race and sport examined at new We Are Hockey exhibit in Abbotsford

UFV SASI hosting exhibit looking at hockey history and race

Nearly 40% of British Columbians not taking their medications correctly: poll

Introduction of legal cannabis could cause more issues for drug interactions

Mining company fined $70,000 after two workers killed in B.C. truck crash

Broda Construction pleaded guilty to failing to provide safe workplace at Cranbrook rock quarry

B.C. argues it cannot stop Trans Mountain, but it can protect environment

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says only Ottawa has the authority to decide what goes in trans-boundary pipelines

Most Read