(Royal Canadian Mint)

New silver collector coin features Indigenous dancer

New silver collectors coin captures fast-paced energy of an Indigenous powwow

The Royal Canadian Mint has unveiled a new silver collector coin featuring the pageantry of a modern Indigenous art form called the Fancy Dance.

The new coin features Queen Elizabeth II on one side and an engraved image created by Kanien’kehá:ka artist Garrison Garrow on the reverse side, showing a male dancer mid-move.

The idea was to capture the fast-paced energy of a modern powwow dance, according to the crown corporation. A pop of colour highlights the intricate nature of his regalia. Other details engraved into the piece include an Iroquois design on his apron and the sacred eagle feather.

“This land’s cultural heritage began with the art, music, dance, and traditions of Indigenous peoples, and it is exciting to see these traditions reflected in a new coin from the Royal Canadian Mint,” said Marc Miller, parliamentary secretary for crown-Indigenous relations said in a news release Friday.

But those interested will have to pay a pretty penny: there are only 3,500 coins of this kind, retailing for $189.95.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
