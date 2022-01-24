FILE - This 2015 artist’s rendering provided by Northrop Grumman via NASA shows the James Webb Space Telescope. On Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, the world’s biggest and most powerful space telescope reached its final destination 1 million miles away, one month after launching on a quest to behold the dawn of the universe. (Northrop Grumman/NASA via AP)

FILE - This 2015 artist’s rendering provided by Northrop Grumman via NASA shows the James Webb Space Telescope. On Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, the world’s biggest and most powerful space telescope reached its final destination 1 million miles away, one month after launching on a quest to behold the dawn of the universe. (Northrop Grumman/NASA via AP)

New space telescope reaches final stop million miles out

‘We’re one step closer to uncovering the mysteries of the universe’

The world’s biggest, most powerful space telescope reached its final destination 1 million miles from Earth on Monday, a month after it lifted off on a quest to behold the dawn of the universe.

The James Webb Space Telescope fired its rocket thrusters for nearly five minutes to go into orbit around the sun at its designated spot, and NASA confirmed the operation went as planned.

The mirrors on the $10 billion observatory still must be meticulously aligned and the infrared detectors sufficiently chilled before science observations can begin in June. But flight controllers in Baltimore were euphoric after chalking up another success.

“We’re one step closer to uncovering the mysteries of the universe. And I can’t wait to see Webb’s first new views of the universe this summer!” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement.

The telescope will enable astronomers to peer back further in time than ever before, all the way back to when the first stars and galaxies were forming 13.7 billion years ago. That’s a mere 100 million years from the Big Bang, when the universe was created.

Besides making stellar observations, Webb will scan the atmospheres of alien worlds for possible signs of life.

A sunshield as big as a tennis court stretched open on the telescope in early January, 1 1/2 weeks after the Christmas Day launch from French Guiana. The observatory’s gold-coated mirror — 21 feet (6.5 meters) across — unfolded a few days later.

Monday’s engine firing put Webb into orbit around the sun at the so-called second Lagrange point, where the gravitational forces of the sun and Earth balance. The 7-ton spacecraft always faces Earth’s night side to keep its infrared detectors as frigid as possible.

At 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) away, Webb is more than four times as distant as the moon.

Considered the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, which orbits 330 miles up, Webb is too far away for emergency repairs. That makes the milestones over the past month — and the ones ahead — all the more critical.

Spacewalking astronauts performed surgery five times on Hubble. The first operation, in 1993, corrected the telescope’s blurry vision, a flaw introduced during the mirror’s construction on the ground.

—Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

RELATED: Canadian scientists involved in James Webb space telescope say it’s a dream come true

RELATED: Russian test blamed for space junk threatening space station

Aviation and spaceNASA

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

Just Posted

Michelle Ducket will facilitate one of workshops at Langley Art Council. The council received a $16,600 donation from Telus Friendly Future Foundation. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley youth to get more opportunities as art council receives a generous donation

Langley libraries invite neighbourhood families to participate in family scavenger hunt and celebrate family literacy week. First 500 children to submit their scavenger hunt sheets will get a free book. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley organization invites family to boost literacy with scavenger hunt

Langley’s population has grown sharply over the last year, as Vancouver’s population dipped. Langley’s growing size can be seen at well-attended events Langley the Langley Good Times Cruise-In last September. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley grows, Vancouver shrinks

A report proposing a four percent property tax increase from Langley City Director of Corporate Services Darrin Leite said the fiscal impact of a first-ever RCMP union contract was higher than expected. (Langley Advance Times file)
Rising cost of policing cited as factor in proposed four per cent Langley City tax hike