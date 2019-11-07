Newest ‘infection fighter’ at Vancouver hospital earns his name in contest

Two dogs have been added to the hospital’s clostridium difficile detection program

Finn, one of two puppies, both English springer spaniels from Utah, have joined Vancouver General Hospital’s C. Difficile Canine Scent Detection Program, Vancouver Coastal Health announced Oct. 25, 2019. (VCH photo)

One of two new drug-sniffing dogs at Vancouver General Hospital now has a name, picked by the public in a recent contest.

Four-month-old Finn earned his name, which was inspired by Huckleberry Finn, from 900 votes cast online last month in a naming contest hosted by the Vancouver General Hospital Foundation. k9 Handler Teresa Zurberg said the name was fitting for the playful and adventerous dog.

“He is a clever guy,” Zurberg said of the English springer spaniel. Finn will now undergo months of training to detect a superbug which attacks people with weakened immune systems called clostridium difficile, also known as C. difficile, in the hospital.

Finn and his sister, named Traveller, will be trained by the C. Difficile Canine Scent Detection Program’s top dogs, Angus and Dodger.

The program was launched in 2016, and since then the canine scent detection team has searched hundreds of hospital areas foe the superbug.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.