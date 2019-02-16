No winning ticket for Friday night’s $16.8 million Lotto Max jackpot

No winning ticket was sold for the $16.8 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Feb. 22 will grow to approximately $25 million.
The Canadian Press
Next jackpot expected to be $25 million
No winning ticket was sold for the $16.8 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Feb. 22 will grow to approximately $25 million.
The Canadian Press
Action runs Friday through Sunday at the Langley Events Centre fieldhouse.
The Langley Secondary Musical Theatre Company presents Guys and Dolls on Feb. 22.
Peninsula team to visit remote villages, build a home, in Piedra Blanca
The fair is gathering space memorabilia as well as some of the people involved in the space program.
Langley’s Don Hlus is hosting and performing in the Fraser Valley Guitar Festival on Feb. 23.
Star-studded Opening Ceremony features athletes from across Canada
Some said the Amber Alert issued late Thursday for Riya Rajkumar disrupted their sleep
Firefighters find man suffering from smoke inhalation, burns to face and hands: battalion chief
Next jackpot expected to be $25 million
Archeologists from the Smithsonian Institute estimate one of the stones found dates back up to 3500 years
Liberals have had three veterans-affairs ministers — Kent Hehr, Seamus O’Regan and Wilson-Raybould
COG organizers said the hope is to return to the Okanagan in 2020
Maple Ridge mom started campaign to make vaccination a condition of attending school
Coastal Health official say the cases stem from the French-language Ecole Jules Verne Secondary
‘I shined my headlamp on the marker and I just talked to her: ‘Do you see it Inca? Do you see it?’
Some said the Amber Alert issued late Thursday for Riya Rajkumar disrupted their sleep
Firefighters find man suffering from smoke inhalation, burns to face and hands: battalion chief
Star-studded Opening Ceremony features athletes from across Canada
The maple leaf design by George Stanley made its first appearance Feb. 15, 1965
The Langley Secondary Musical Theatre Company presents Guys and Dolls on Feb. 22.
Archeologists from the Smithsonian Institute estimate one of the stones found dates back up to 3500 years