CandyStore.com analyzed 14 years of sales data to determine the most popular Halloween candy. (Black Press Media file photo)

CandyStore.com analyzed 14 years of sales data to determine the most popular Halloween candy. (Black Press Media file photo)

North America’s top Halloween candy choices revealed

14 years of sales data analyzed to reveal top 10 treats for trick-or-treaters

It’s a debate that’s often spurred to the forefront of conversations during this time of year.

When trick-or-treaters are safely home and those bags get dumped on the floor or counter for inspection, what do you go for first?

CandyStore.com has analyzed 14 years of sales data to determine the most popular Halloween candy (in the U.S., Canadian data wasn’t available) based on pounds sold.

Topping the list was Reese’s Cups, followed by Skittles, M&M’s, Starburst and Hot Tamales. The bottom of the top 10 list saw Sour Patch Kids coming in at No. 6, followed by Hershey Kisses, Snickers, Tootsie Pops, and Candy Corn.

While the data was tailored to our neighbours down south, therefore missing a few Canadian favourites, the industry titan is predicting a record-breaking year in terms of candy sales for the Halloween season.

What do you think? Do you agree with the results or is your favourite missing from the list?

ALSO READ: Supply shortage woes have Halloween shops scrambling for stock

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Halloween

Previous story
Record number humpback calves spotted off B.C.’s south coast in 2021

Just Posted

People gathered around Langley's (Aldergrove Star)
VIDEO: New Langley supermarket makes debut

Sarah Jones playing outside LAPS with Pepper (Madison McKenzie/Aldergrove Star)
Langley Animal Protection Society adds new face to the team

A sunflower being deseeded, for next years planting (Barb Pearson/Special to The Star)
Aldergrove women shedding light on seed saving

A Gofundmen campaign has been launched for Langley runner Aaysia Williams, to help cover the cost of training with renowned coach Ato Boldon. (Facebook image)
VIDEO: Why an up-and-coming Langley track star has a Gofundme campaign