Santa flying with BC EHS to visit hospitals around B.C. on Dec. 22, 2020. (BC EHS/Twitter)

Santa flying with BC EHS to visit hospitals around B.C. on Dec. 22, 2020. (BC EHS/Twitter)

Nothing stops Santa from bringing joy to sick children – even with pandemic protocols

Santa sent gifts to Victoria General, Surrey Memorial, Royal Columbian and Nanaimo Regional General Hospital

By Charlie Carey

Even with all the surprises that 2020 has brought, nothing is stopping Santa from delivering presents to sick children in B.C. hospitals this week.

Unable to stroll the hospital hallways this year due to the pandemic, Santa has been sending presents directly to hospital staff to hand over to children in pediatric units throughout B.C., with the help of Helijet and the British Columbia Emergency Health Service.

“COVID-19 has had a profound impact on all of us in countless ways this year. That why I’m especially delighted to hear that even without Santa’s personal hospital visits, BC EHS and Helijet have still found a way to bring some smiles to young patients spending the holiday season in hospital,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix.

Santa sent gifts to Victoria General, Surrey Memorial, Royal Columbian and Nanaimo Regional General Hospital this year.

Although this year’s change of plans means Santa could not visit each hospital, there was one special flight that Santa insisted on doing.

WATCH: Santa contemplates a COVID-19 Christmas in Victoria filmmaker’s creation

Collecting friends Helijet CEO Danny Sitnam and paramedic Jeff Scott along the way, Santa arrived on top of the helipad at the B.C. Children’s and Women’s hospitals this week. There, he was greeted by two young patients who received gifts on behalf of all patients at the hospital.

“The opportunity to help Santa surprise children and their families in hospital this holiday season is something I am very proud to be a part of,” said Scott. “As an infant transport team paramedic for 10 years, I often meet patients and their families during medical emergencies, so this is a wonderful opportunity to help bring some holiday cheer.”

The tradition of the big man in red visiting B.C. hospitals with paramedics began in 2005.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

ChristmasSanta Clausvideo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: 5 tips for wrapping your Christmas presents
Next story
VIDEO: Our 8 favourite COVID-19 catch phrases of 2020

Just Posted

Langley Mounties say they arrested a suspected truck thief shortly after an alarm at a City car dealership. (Langley Advance Times files)
Attempted truck theft turns into crash, arrest in Langley City

Police say the suspect was caught after a brief foot pursuit

A crew truck was looking for downed power lines on 240 Street in Langley’s Otter area on Tuesday morning, Dec. 22. A winter storm that dumped wet snow on Langley caused multiple electrical outages. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Township fire respond to 200 calls as first winter storm hits Langley

A number of road closures remain in effect

Tim and Edwina Lounsbury of Langley were together 47 years before COVID-19 claimed her life.(Courtesy Lounsbury family/special to Langley Advance Times)
Losing the love of his life: Langley husband of COVID-19 victim tells his story

Tim could always make Edwina laugh

An undated Google Maps image of the Free Reformed Church of Langley at 20757 80th Avenue, which issued a Dec. 20 bulletin to members that reported 19 churches in the Fraser Valley are holding in-person worship in defiance of a provincial COVID-related ban. (Google)
As many as 19 Fraser Valley churches have defied a COVID-related ban on in-person worship

Fines will not be paid, and a legal challenge will be mounted, Langley church bulletin reports

The CFSEU said a gun, drugs, and cash were seized from a man wanted Canada-wide when he was arrested in Langley this month. (CFSEU/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Handgun, drugs found on wanted man nabbed in Walnut Grove

The suspect was already serving time for an armed robbery

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C, Tuesday, January 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Our 8 favourite COVID-19 catch phrases of 2020

From ‘stick to six’ to ‘be kind, be calm, be safe’ we look at the top phrases that pay homage to 2020

Restaurant delivery services such as Skip The Dishes and Doordash have grown rapidly in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Skip The Dishes photo)
B.C. caps restaurant delivery fees at 15%, temporarily

COVID-19 emergency order takes effect Dec. 27

(RCMP)
Investigation underway after sudden death of child in Tofino

Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit investigating death of a child in Tofino.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Sam Baio, owner of Nelson’s Valhalla Pure Outfitters, says he’s keeping his store closed on Boxing Day due to COVID-19 crowd concerns. Photo: Tyler Harper
Wary of the pandemic, Nelson businesses opt to stay closed on Boxing Day

They say the profit isn’t worth the potential of infection

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in the Island Health region. (Adrian Dix/Twitter)
Dr. Bonnie Henry receives her first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

More than 3,600 people have received their first dose of the vaccine in B.C.

MLA Jennifer Whiteside is B.C.’s new minister of education. She has now appointed two special advisors to evaluate the Chilliwack school board. (Black Press)
Special advisors appointed to evaluate Chilliwack school board

Minister of Education also starting review of the province’s school act

Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
35% of Canadians with COVID were afraid they might die: poll

On average, people said they were sick for 13 days

B.C. Tourism Minister Melanie Mark takes questions in the B.C. legislature about months of delays to aid for tourism industry devastated by COVID-19 restrictions, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. diverts more COVID-19 small business relief to tourism

An extra $50 million shifted to attractions hit by travel bans

Most Read