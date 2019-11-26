(HHUnleashed/Twitter)

November snowfall hits parts of the Lower Mainland

Cold weather warning remains in effect

It might not even be Black Friday but the Lower Mainland saw its first bit of snow on Tuesday.

Snow was reported in Surrey, Vancouver, the North Shore this morning, and Environment Canada said to expect a cold front over the coming days. Arctic air could see some areas dip down to -5 C.

READ MORE: Subzero temperatures coming to Lower Mainland

