Parkinson SuperWalk goes virtual throughout B.C. due to COVID-19

People encouraged to walk around their neighbourhood, along community trails, through parks, forests

People take part in the Parkinson SuperWalk on Sept. 9, 2017 in Chilliwack, B.C. The 30th annual fundraiser for Parkinson Society British Columbia is going virtual this year on Sept. 12 and 13. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Folks won’t be gathering in large groups for the 30th annual Parkinson SuperWalk, but the event will still be taking place next month.

The annual fundraiser for Parkinson Society British Columbia typically takes place in numerous cities throughout the province, but this year it’ll be happening anywhere participants choose.

The virtual Parkinson SuperWalk is Sept. 12 and 13.

“As we continue to practice physical distancing for the health and safety of our communities, the event will help us carry on providing the programs, support services, educational resources, and advocacy that people with Parkinson’s, their families, and care partners rely on,” the society said in an announcement.

As of Aug. 14, nearly $52,000 had been raised. This year’s fundraising goal is set at $325,000.

People are encouraged to walk in a variety of places, including around their neighbourhood, on community trails, and through parks and forests.

There will also be exercises and fundraising challenges leading up to the opening ceremonies.

“We welcome all participants to send in their own messages of support, and photos or videos from their exercise challenges for a chance to be featured.”

The online opening ceremonies are scheduled to be live streamed at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12. The celebration will feature addresses from Parkinson Society British Columbia and members of the Parkinson’s community.

At the ceremonies, they will announce top fundraisers, teams, and communities, and the total amount raised over the summer.

For more info, including registration and to donate, go to parkinson.bc.ca/superwalk.

