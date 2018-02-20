Parts of B.C. see record-breaking temperatures in cold snap

Sechelt, Yoho National Park were the chilliest ever Monday

It’s been chilly, to say the least.

Two B.C. communities broke records for reaching new below-freezing temperatures Monday, according to Environment Canada, due to an arctic ridge making its way across the province.

Sechelt reached -7.5 C, breaking a record of -7 C from 1986.

In Yoho National Park, temperatures dipped to -32.7 C, about four degrees cooler than the former record of -28.5 C set back in 2011.

Despite the rest of B.C. not reaching historically cold temperatures, some are faring better than others in the cold.

