The Yak110 takes to the skies during the Abbotsford International Airshow’s Skydrive event on Saturday. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The Yak110 takes to the skies during the Abbotsford International Airshow’s Skydrive event on Saturday. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

PHOTOS: Abbotsford International Airshow Skydrive Saturday evening show

Highlights from the lone drive-in show on Saturday, Skydrive scheduled to occur on Sunday

Rain may have stopped Saturday’s (Aug. 7) daytime performance at the first-ever Abbotsford International Airshow’s Skydrive, but the skies cleared up enough to run the evening event.

Skydrive featured the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, the F/A Super Hornet 18, the Yak110, the F-22 Raptor, the T-33 Black Knight, the CF-18 Hornet and closed with the Ghostwriter.

The drive-in concept debuted on Friday (Aug. 6) evening and is scheduled to occur again on Sunday (Aug. 8) with a daytime show.

Photos by: Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News

RELATED: UPDATE: Abbotsford Airshow’s evening performance a go, daytime ticket holders welcome

abbotsfordFraser Valley

Previous story
Strangers to sisters: Abbotsford neighbours discover they are related

Just Posted

Lee Brandt fires his first shot of the Modern Meat open at Newlands Golf and Country Club in Langley on Saturday, Aug. 7. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Newlands Golf and Country Club revives West Country Open event with new name

Do you have a question you’d like to see put to the Langley MLAs? Email your idea to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.
AT YOUR SERVICE: MLAs suggest staying the course on battling of B.C. wildfire

Undated Google Maps image of the Langley Boston Pizza at 20090 91A Ave. Fraser Health has warned anyone who attended the restaurant between Tuesday, July 27, and Monday, Aug. 2 may have been exposed to COVID-19. (Google)
Fraser Health reports COVID exposure at Langley Boston Pizza on 200th St.

(Black Press Media file photo)
Sunday drop-in vaccination clinic announced for Aldergrove