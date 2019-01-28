PHOTOS: Lower Mainland sunrise especially beautiful

Did you snap a photo of the wonderful colours this morning?

Move over, Blue Monday. The sunrise this Monday morning was especially resplendid with all the colours of spring.

Did you manage to snap a photo on your way to work? Send to webeditor@blackpress.ca.


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
The search for an effective way to save honeybees

Just Posted

Langley infielder says it’s a ‘big honour’ to compete on Team Canada at Pan Am qualifiers

Wes Darvill is playing with Team Canada in Brazil from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2.

VIDEO: Giants’ winning streak ends with shootout

The Langley-based team will be playing again in Kamloops this Wednesday.

VIDEO: Australian teachers learn about B.C.’s past at historic Fort Langley

Exchange program sees Canadian and foreign teachers swap jobs

Young Lower Mainland curlers bring home third national gold

Team BC, headed by skip Tyler Tardi, emerged triumphant – again – from the Canadian juniors Sunday.

Former Langley councillor passes

Former auctioneer and Township alderman, Frank Shuster, dies at 83.

Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

Shutdown projected to cause $3B permanent hit to U.S. economy

CBO predicts that just $3 billion in lost gross domestic product will be permanently lost

Liberal lean in B.C. by-election could lead to provincial election

Poll shows Liberal leader has more than 40 per cent of support ahead of Nanaimo by-election

‘Everybody’s going to feel it:’ Broncos families prepare for sentencing hearing

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu to be sentenced this week for crash that killed 16 people and injured 13 others

5 to start your day

Bystander killed in Vancouver pot shop shooting, cyclist killed in dump truck crash, and more

Cyclist killed in dump truck crash in North Vancouver

Esplanade near Lonsdale Quay was closed off in both directions

Mother of child who died in school bus accident calls for seatbelts

She is upset the issue has been raised for many years, and yet school buses still don’t have seatbelts

Customer hurt in shooting, armed robbery at Vancouver pot shop

Two suspects wearing masks hit up the Stepping Stone Holistic Living Store on Sunday evening

Some Indigenous advocates ambivalent to land acknowledgments

Others say the scripts can be disingenuous token gestures, a symbolic way for settlers to appease First Nations without taking meaningful action

Most Read