PHOTOS: Lower Mainland sunrise especially beautiful

Move over, Blue Monday. The sunrise this Monday morning was especially resplendid with all the colours of spring.
Did you manage to snap a photo on your way to work? Send to webeditor@blackpress.ca.
Not bad for a Monday morning 😊@MulgraveSchool #beautifulbc pic.twitter.com/fvlTpAujVw
— Elizabeth Kok (@elizabeth_kok) January 28, 2019
No complaints #Vancouver. Feel free to start every week like this!#CityHall #Sunrise pic.twitter.com/FGeVXkqDeF
— Fire Chief Darrell Reid (@FireChiefReid) January 28, 2019
karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter