Sophia, Madelyn, Caitlyn, frosty and his little pet sent in by Maxine Lussier Otto in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows.

PHOTOS: Our readers sent in photos of their best snow sculptures

A good way to make the best of a messy situation on the roads

Much of the Lower Mainland put a brief pause on work and school Tuesday after all school districts called a snow day.

Black Press Media readers sent in photos of their best snow sculptures. Here are our favourites:

 

This decorated snowman was sent in by Lorraine Irvine-Roberts from Mission.

Karen Eckhardt from Chilliwack sent this one in, saying ‘who needs snowmen when you have snow Angels!! Much easier to make and cuter!’

A ‘tiny itty bitty snowman’ from Melissa Ann Desbois in Mission.

Sent in by Lubna Ali from Mission.

Anna Wallis enjoyed the wno with ‘my snow angel’ in Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows. Anna Wallis enjoyed the wno with ‘my snow angel’ in Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows.

Anthony June Alzate Calibo and her family, including one little one ready to make a sculpture in the snow, in North Delta.

Emily Chalmers in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows sent in this ‘snow lady’.

Cameron Stehr said these two didn’t end up building a snowman in their Langley backyard, but did build a very cool slide.

Can you spot small frosty on top of the fence? Sent in by Stacey McBrien in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows.

‘My son and his friend built this for our dog instead of snowman,’ says Barb McAdie from Langley.

Ashleyy Nikole in Abbotsford sent this one in from Abbotsford.

During the cold snap that froze up part of the Fraser river earlier this month, someone managed to make this small snowman in Langley, taken by Langley Advance reporter Matthew Claxton.

Tiny monkey stolen from Palm Beach zoo
B.C. school teachers, administrators get creative with snow-day closures

