PHOTOS: Our readers sent in photos of their best snow sculptures

A good way to make the best of a messy situation on the roads

Sophia, Madelyn, Caitlyn, frosty and his little pet sent in by Maxine Lussier Otto in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows.

Much of the Lower Mainland put a brief pause on work and school Tuesday after all school districts called a snow day.

Black Press Media readers sent in photos of their best snow sculptures. Here are our favourites:

This decorated snowman was sent in by Lorraine Irvine-Roberts from Mission.

Karen Eckhardt from Chilliwack sent this one in, saying ‘who needs snowmen when you have snow Angels!! Much easier to make and cuter!’

A ‘tiny itty bitty snowman’ from Melissa Ann Desbois in Mission.

Sent in by Lubna Ali from Mission.

Anna Wallis enjoyed the wno with 'my snow angel' in Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows.

Anthony June Alzate Calibo and her family, including one little one ready to make a sculpture in the snow, in North Delta.

Emily Chalmers in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows sent in this ‘snow lady’.

Cameron Stehr said these two didn’t end up building a snowman in their Langley backyard, but did build a very cool slide.

Can you spot small frosty on top of the fence? Sent in by Stacey McBrien in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows.

‘My son and his friend built this for our dog instead of snowman,’ says Barb McAdie from Langley.

Ashleyy Nikole in Abbotsford sent this one in from Abbotsford.