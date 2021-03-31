A rescued crow rests in a bucket after Surrey firefighters helped the bird, which was stuck in tree branches in the Whalley area. (Photo: facebook.com/SurreyFireFightersAssociationIAFFLocal1271)

PHOTOS: Surrey firefighters crow about ‘rare’ bird rescue

‘The crow presented a unique opportunity for crews to conduct a tactical training’

Surrey firefighters have a rescue to crow about.

On Saturday (March 27), crews received a non-emergency call for “a very rare incident”: to assist a bird.

Turns out, a distressed crow had become wedged between branches, high in a tree in the Whalley area, near 138th Street and Fraser Highway.

“Despite not being an emergency, the crow presented a unique opportunity for crews to conduct a tactical training for aerial truck operators,” Surrey Fire Fighters Association posted to Facebook, along with some photos of the feel-good rescue story.

“Final Outcome: One happy crow in a bucket.”

A rep with the association says the crow was passed along to animal control for assessment.


