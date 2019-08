Jason Faria from Corn Dog King with a fresh ramen corndog: a hot dog layered with mozzarella cheese, batter and crumbled ramen noodles. (Baneet Braich/Black Press Media) Dill pickle is the trending ingredient this year. Here it is on pizza at Rick’s Concession. (Baneet Braich/Black Press Media) Raj from Freakk Fries presents what he says are North America’s longest french fries. The ones with garlic parmesan are the bestsellers. (Baneet Braich/Black Press Media) Burgers with a Japanese twist! These burgers are a crispy fusion of rice patties, crispy chicken, and homemade sauces and marinades. (Baneet Braich/Black Press Media) Tin Lizzy Concessions introduces their deep-fried chicken skins. “It’s the best part of the chicken,” says owner Jason Au. (Baneet Braich/Black Press Media) Jimmy’s Lunch is known for its juicy grilled burgers and drool-worthy fried onions. They will go through 10 tonnes of onions by the end of the fair. (Baneet Braich/Black Press Media) The pickle trend continues with a new pickle-flavoured cotton candy. (Baneet Braich/Black Press Media)

If you haven’t tried some of the outrageous foods at the PNE this year, there’s still time.

Among the items on the menu are dill-pickle pizza and cotton candy, ramen corndogs, and foot-long French fries.

Reporter Baneet Braich heads to the fairgrounds for a taste test:

The Fair at the PNE is on until Monday, Sept. 2.

