Police chase military tank down U.S. streets

A soldier allegedly stole an armoured vehicle from a military base in Virginia

A Virginia resident got caught in the action Tuesday night as police attempted to pull over what appeared to be an army tank on city streets.

Parker Slaybaugh Tweeted: “This is INSANE! Someone has hijacked a “Tank-like” vehicle from Fort Pickett and just drove it by our apartment! This is on Broad Street in the Fan.”

According to American media outlets a soldier was accused of stealing an armoured vehicle from a military base and leading police on a chase through Central Virginia.

Dubbed a ‘slow pursuit’ due to the M577 armoured personnel carrier’s speed of about 70 km/hr, officers were able to catch up with the suspect and arrest him.

Reports indicate once the solider exited from the vehicle, he was tasered after not following officer commands.

