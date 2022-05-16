A wool sculpture of Prince Charles by Manitoban artist Rosemarie Péloquin is shown in a handout photo. The Prince of Wales is set to be greeted by his own “woolly doppelgänger” when he arrives in Canada on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Valerie Wilcox

A wool sculpture of Prince Charles by Manitoban artist Rosemarie Péloquin is shown in a handout photo. The Prince of Wales is set to be greeted by his own “woolly doppelgänger” when he arrives in Canada on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Valerie Wilcox

Prince Charles to come face to face with ‘woolly doppelgänger’ on royal tour

Life-size, hand-needle-felted bust to greet Prince of Wales in St. John’s, N.L.

The Prince of Wales is set to be greeted by a sheepish figure when he arrives in Canada tomorrow: his own “woolly doppelgänger.”

Prince Charles will be introduced to a life-size, hand-needle-felted bust of his own visage as he meets with Canadian wool enthusiasts in St. John’s, N.L., at one of the first stops on his three-day cross-country tour alongside his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

But the CEO of the Campaign for Wool in Canada says that’s not even the “pièce de résistance” of the prince’s woolly welcome.

Matthew Rowe says the non-profit industry association will also present its royal patron with a wool sculpture of his mother, the Queen.

Manitoban artist Rosemarie Péloquin says she spent hundreds of hours on each of the busts, using a barbed needle to sculpt the fine details of the royals’ faces.

Péloquin says she feels like she got to know the prince over the course of his wool double’s creation, and she’s excited to see his real-life counterpart’s face when the two meet.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Prince Charles and Camilla set to return to Canada in May for 3-day royal tour

Royal family

Previous story
QUIZ: A salute to nurses
Next story
VIDEO: Moon goes blood red in ‘Eclipse for the Americas’

Just Posted

Dairy cattle walk across land flooded during 1948 flood in Langley. (Langley Centennial Museum photo)
Our View: Flood risk on Fraser River ever-present

Kristina Laven’s Grade 6/7 class at Coghlan Fundamental Elementary, after studying a book about refugee children, held a fundraiser to provide a welcome basket for a refugee family new to the community. (Coghlan/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley students create welcome package for refugee family

Rob Rindt is running for Township council in the Oct. 15, 2022 municipal election. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Farmer, distiller plans to run for Langley Township council

Langley Memorial Hospital’s Dr. Emil Lee spoke at the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation gala and fundraiser on Saturday, May 14 at the Coast Langley City Hotel and Convention Centre. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A ‘welcome’ return to an in-person Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation gala fundraiser