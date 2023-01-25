Kirk frees moose. (Facebook)

Princeton man jumps into action to cut moose loose from fence

Couple stops to free distressed animal

A Princeton man risked personal injury to rescue a trapped calf moose off the side of the Princeton Summerland Road, near Thirst Lake, earlier this week.

Kirk Barharn and his wife Angie Hillmer were driving to Penticton when they spotted the distressed moose, caught in a wire fence.

They stopped and reversed the truck. Hillmer took out her phone and began filming the interaction, which she posted to social media.

The accompanying video shows Kirk untangling the moose, hoof by hoof, from the wire, and then quickly moving back as the animal was freed.

Hillmer described the result as “heartwarming.”

