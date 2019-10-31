Quebec towns in uproar on moving Halloween to Friday due to weather

Would you be happy to avoid the rain? Or is this government going too far?

Bowen Mackintosh takes a break from trick-or-treating on the Downtown Salmon Arm Treat Trail in 2018. (File photo)

The move by some Quebec towns to delay trick-or-treating for one day is proving to be divisive, with debate raging on social media under the hashtag #Halloweengate.

Communities began making the abrupt call on Wednesday as weather forecasters predicted heavy rains and high winds for the evening of Oct. 31.

It culminated with Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante tweeting that the nasty forecast was enough to ask parents and kids to wait one night to collect their candy.

Some parents in the province say they’re happy to stay indoors given the unpredictable weather, while others have compared moving the annual candy haul to sacrilege.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault steered clear of the discord, telling reporters he’d let municipalities decide how to deal with the matter.

Meantime, a small community in neighbouring may hold its Halloween celebrations indoors, with CTV reporting that a local business owner in Petitcodiac has offered her dance studio as a dry refuge for trick-or-treaters.

KEEP READING: The nutritionists’ case for not setting limits on Halloween candy

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
The nutritionists’ case for not setting limits on Halloween candy

Just Posted

Aldergrove is now home to Harald the peacock

The City of Surrey has rehomed over a dozen peafowl on the loose this year

Westbound roll-over crash along Highway 1 causing significant delays

The crash site is just east of Lefeuvre Road and cars are gridlocked to Ross Road

B.C. cranberry crop down 50%, according to Langley farmer

The local farmer attributes the downfall to milder winters

Aldergrove-born NHL athlete overcomes cancer

A failed drug test leads to a miraculous outcome for Shea Theodore

Langley woman stunned by chamber award win

Kimz Angels has been going for almost two decades

VIDEO: Langley seniors and students celebrate Halloween together

Dorothy Peacock Elementary students made their annual Halloween visit to Chartwell Langley Gardens

B.C. aims to register provincial voters starting at age 16

Voting age remains 18, candidates to get access to strata buildings

Canadian special forces quietly building up their dog units

Canine units mainly sniff out threats such as bombs or help track and apprehend enemy fighters

After blackface scandal, Trudeau shuns photo ops of trick or treating

Trudeau will ‘be trick or treating with the kids, but not going to Rideau Hall or doing a photo op’

Quebec towns in uproar on moving Halloween to Friday due to weather

Would you be happy to avoid the rain? Or is this government going too far?

Northern Health leads B.C. in licencing infractions for long-term care facilities

The health region also leads the Province with a 100 per cent substantiated complaint rate

Negotiations break down between Metro Vancouver bus drivers, employer as strike looms

Unifor members will be able to legally pursue job action as of midnight Friday

Wildlife group reminds of pollution dangers after pelican hurt in Okanagan lake

The bird was found in a lake near Oliver

Man arrested in connection to violent outburst on bus driver in Burnaby

Burnaby Mounties arrested a man under the Mental Health Act on Thursday linked to unrelated incident

Most Read