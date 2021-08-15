A hawk is silhouetted against a foggy morning sun. (Black Press file photo)

A hawk is silhouetted against a foggy morning sun. (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: A celebration of sunshine

How much do you know about the warmth of the summer sun?

There’s a lot to celebrate on the sunny days of summer.

There are even songs about walking on sunshine, the warmth of the sun and seasons in the sun.

This year, because of wildfires burning in British Columbia and elsewhere, the sun has been obscured by the smoke, but sunny days will come again.

Until the sun shines brightly once again, take this quiz about the sun and sun-related facts.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: It’s party time

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about transportation

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Understanding heat and cold

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

 

A sunflower is on display at the Williams Lake Harvest Fair. Do you know where the sunflower originated? (Angie Mindus photo)

A sunflower is on display at the Williams Lake Harvest Fair. Do you know where the sunflower originated? (Angie Mindus photo)

The Sun-Rype plant on Ethel Street in Kelowna. Do you know when Sun-Rype was formed? (Google Maps)

The Sun-Rype plant on Ethel Street in Kelowna. Do you know when Sun-Rype was formed? (Google Maps)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 15 to 21

Just Posted

Michael Chang is running for the NDP in the Langley-Aldergrove riding in the expected federal election. (NDP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Korean-Canadian businessman to run for NDP in Langley-Aldergrove

Do you have a question you’d like to see put to the Langley City council? Email your idea to <a href="mailto:editor@langleyadvancetimes.com" target="_blank">editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.</a>
AT YOUR SERVICE: City making strides to battle climate change – trees playing a role

SKIMMING, Jacqueline Age: 40 Height: 5 ft. 8 in. Weight: 153 lbs. Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Theft of motor vehicle, criminal harassment, assault, break and enter, and (MVA) drive while prohibited. Warrant in effect: Aug. 10, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Aug. 15

Langley Junior Tier 1 Thunder’s Tristan Kirkham had four points but his team lost 12-9 in Coquitlam on Aug. 10. (Damon James/Langley Events Centre file photo)
Season ends for Tier 1 Langley Thunder