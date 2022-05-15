Nurses at Langley Memorial Hospital are among the many nurses around the world who provide care. May 12 is International Nurses Day. (Black Press file photo)

Nurses at Langley Memorial Hospital are among the many nurses around the world who provide care. May 12 is International Nurses Day. (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: A salute to nurses

May 9 to 15 is National Nursing Week in Canada and a time to recognize the work done by nurses

The week of May 9 to 15 is National Nursing Week in Canada. This is a time to honour nurses and the work they do.

The week also coincides with the birthday of nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale, born on May 12, 1820. She is recognized as the founder of modern nursing.

In recognition of the importance of nurses, put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions about nurses, nursing and health care.

And if you have nurses among your friends or in your family, take some time to thank them for the care they provide.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: In praise of medical professionals

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A salute to health care workers

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Do you know the truth?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsHealthcarenurse

 

How much do you know about the work done by nurses? Put your knowledge to the test. (File photo)

How much do you know about the work done by nurses? Put your knowledge to the test. (File photo)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 15 to 21

Just Posted

Bike technician Isaiah Groom checked over customers’ bicycles at Cranky’s Bike Shop in Aldergrove on Tuesday. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Aldergrove bike shop turning a corner after pandemic cycling frenzy

Jesper Vikman leads all WHL goaltenders with 326 playoff saves. The next closest goaltender is Red Deer’s Chase Coward with 233. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Vancouver Giants keeping their season alive

BC AERO’s volunteer pilots will be transporting 30,000 pounds of food across the border to be distributed to various food banks from Washington to California during a practice exercise on June 18. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Operation Thunder: Food bank with wings

Officers from Vancouver Police Department, Victoria Police and RCMP jointly took part in the North American Motor Officers Association’s annual training conference. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Police officers dodge cones on motorcycles during the annual training

Pop-up banner image ×