An exhibit of Vancouver Island photographer Gerry Deiter’s personal collection showed images taken at John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s famous Bed-in for Peace in Montreal. Do you known when Lennon and Ono recorded the song, Give Peace a Chance? (J. Athey photo)

An exhibit of Vancouver Island photographer Gerry Deiter’s personal collection showed images taken at John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s famous Bed-in for Peace in Montreal. Do you known when Lennon and Ono recorded the song, Give Peace a Chance? (J. Athey photo)

QUIZ: A time for peace

As tensions erupt around the world, take a moment to consider images of peace

As war rages between Russia and Ukraine and as conflicts are ongoing in other parts of the world, it is fitting to take a moment and contemplate peace.

How much do you know about peace treaties and symbols, anti-war images and monuments to peace? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about the freedom to read?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: In praise of medical professionals

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Exploring the final frontier

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contestspeacekeeping

 

Tiara and Damian Topps stand with a small group who waved signs in support of Ukraine on the steps of the courthouse in Whitehorse on Feb. 26, 2022. A larger rally held in support of the Eastern European Nation that was invaded by Russia on Feb. 24 was held on Feb. 27. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

Tiara and Damian Topps stand with a small group who waved signs in support of Ukraine on the steps of the courthouse in Whitehorse on Feb. 26, 2022. A larger rally held in support of the Eastern European Nation that was invaded by Russia on Feb. 24 was held on Feb. 27. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

This photo was taken by Vancouver photographer Walter Calder in 1921, at the first of three dedication ceremonies held for the Peace Arch monument. (White Rock Museum and Archives photo)

This photo was taken by Vancouver photographer Walter Calder in 1921, at the first of three dedication ceremonies held for the Peace Arch monument. (White Rock Museum and Archives photo)

(Stock photo)

(Stock photo)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 13 to 19

Just Posted

One local woman was upset with Indigo’s display of vibrators in the bookstore’s self help section. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley mom upset by vibrator display in bookstore

Walnut Grove fell to Burnaby South Rebels 84-68 at the BC School Sports 4A Boys Basketball Provincial Tournament at Langley Events Centre on Friday, March 11. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Two wins, two losses for the two Langley teams at the BC School Sports Boys Basketball provincials

Saturday night, March 12, at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, the Vancouver Giants skated to a 6-5 victory over the Winterhawks. (Keith Dwiggins/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants take down Portland

Do you have a question you’d like to see put to the Langley school trustees? Email your idea to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.
AT YOUR SERVICE: Bigger schools not necessarily solution to rising land costs