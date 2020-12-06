Telephones provide one opportunity to keep in touch with others when it is not possible to meet face to face. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
QUIZ: Are you good at communicating?
Despite restrictions on in-person meetings, there are still ways to stay connected
This year, in-person gatherings are not allowed as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
However, there are other ways people can continue to communicate. These include telephone, video calls, letter writing and more.
How much do you know about past and present forms of communication?
Good luck.
To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.
news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Contests
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here
Since July 1, 1867, Canada Post has been delivering mail and packages to Canadians (Black Press file photo)
Smart phones allow the option of making telephone calls, sending text messages, sending emails and participating in video calls. (Black Press file photo)