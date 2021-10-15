Regularly hand washing is recommended to limit the spread of COVID-19. How much time is recommended for hand washing? (Unsplash)

Regularly hand washing is recommended to limit the spread of COVID-19. How much time is recommended for hand washing? (Unsplash)

QUIZ: Do you have clean hands?

Oct. 15 is Global Handwashing Day. How much do you know about hands and hygiene?

Oct. 15 is Global Handwashing Day, a day set aside to raising awareness of the importance of hand washing with soap as a factor in disease prevention.

Please take a moment to wash your hands. Then see how many of the following questions you can answer on hands, hand washing and hygiene.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: A salute to health care workers

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about social behaviour?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Crowds and solitude

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

 

Do you know what greeting gesture has been used instead of the handshake in order to limit the spread of germs? (Stock photo)

Do you know what greeting gesture has been used instead of the handshake in order to limit the spread of germs? (Stock photo)

Previous story
‘End of the Peace’: Site C documentary opens Toronto film festival

Just Posted

A retaining wall on Highway 3B/22 in Rossland in 2016. (Black Press Media files)
Aldergrove truck driver sentenced to three years for fatal crash

Infinity Cheer Elite cheerleaders competing in-person, two years ago (Infinity Cheer Elite/Special to The Star)
Aldergrove cheerleaders gear up for in-person competitons

Langley saw another increase in weekly COVID numbers in the most recent data from the BC Centre for Disease Control. (BCCDC)
COVID numbers climb again in Langley

A live radio broadcast from the Langley Food Bank raised more than $400 in cash and filled seven bins with donated food on Saturday, Oct. 9. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Live from the Langley Food Bank: a Washington State radio station comes north