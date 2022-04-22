Electric vehicle charging stations are becoming more common. When is Canada’s target to reach net-zero emissions?(Black Press file photo)

Electric vehicle charging stations are becoming more common. When is Canada’s target to reach net-zero emissions?(Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about Earth Day?

April 22 is set aside as a day to protect the planet we call home

Earth Day, held each year on April 22, is a day to show support for environmental protection.

Many communities have events scheduled on and around Earth Day, including clean-up projects, tree plantings and more.

To prepare for Earth Day, take some time to consider the world around us. How much do you know about Earth Day, our planet and environmental concerns? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Understanding heat and cold

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A summer’s day at the water

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about space?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

 

Carol Seymour, five-year-old Eden and three-year-old Dylan Rose participated in the Earth Week planting event in Summerland in 2021. Each year, many communities hold environmental activities for Earth Day and Earth Week. (Black Press file photo)

Carol Seymour, five-year-old Eden and three-year-old Dylan Rose participated in the Earth Week planting event in Summerland in 2021. Each year, many communities hold environmental activities for Earth Day and Earth Week. (Black Press file photo)

Earth Day, on April 22, is a day to celebrate the earth and consider environmental protection. (File photo)

Earth Day, on April 22, is a day to celebrate the earth and consider environmental protection. (File photo)

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg attends a climate march, in Turin, Italy, Friday. Dec. 13, 2019. How old was Thunberg when she began her environmental protests? (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg attends a climate march, in Turin, Italy, Friday. Dec. 13, 2019. How old was Thunberg when she began her environmental protests? (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Previous story
Hard-luck baby B.C. squirrels on the mend after hard falls break their legs

Just Posted

Architect Dane Jansen (left) talked about construction of the new replacement for the Birch at the Langley Lions Housing Society complex with (left to right) Langley MLA Andrew Mercier, Langley East MLA Megan Dykeman, LLHS executive director Jeanette Dagenais, and Minister for Housing David Eby. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Housing minister tours Langley seniors housing construction

Facepainting, cotton candy stand, drawing competition, and more activities were planned at Langley Animal Protection Society’s Easter-themed fundraiser. The event was organized on Saturday, April 16. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley animal welfare society welcomes families for Easter party

Nicomekl Enhancement Society volunteer Brian Armstrong stood over salmon fry at the society hatchery in Langley. The hatchery is hosting its annual open house and fish release in two years on Saturday, April 30. (Langley Advance Times file)
VIDEO: Langley’s Nicomekl Enhancement Society to hold first open house in two years

Both new housing starts and the completion of housing around Langley have increased in the last few months. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley bucks regional trend, builds even more homes