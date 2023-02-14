QUIZ: How much do you know about love and romance?

Saniya Abilmajineva and Hiroto Saito performed Romeo and Juliet at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre in 2022. Do you know the names of the two families in the Shakespeare story? (Ballet Jörgen photo)

Feb. 14 is St. Valentine’s Day, a day to celebrate romantic love.

In the spirit of the day, here are 10 questions about love and romance. How many can you answer correctly?

Good luck.





READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well do you know the royals?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you really know about hockey

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well can you predict the future?

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsValentine's Day

Bouquets with thought are a hot topic in florals this year leading into the busiest single day in sales for Valentine’s Day. (Courtesy Browns the Florist)