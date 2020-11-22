Social media, including sites like Facebook, play an important role in contemporary society. (Dreamstime/TNS photo)

Social media, including sites like Facebook, play an important role in contemporary society. (Dreamstime/TNS photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about social behaviour?

Social conventions, including social distancing, are part of living in a society

Over the past few months, the term “social distancing” has come into daily use, and many are also paying close attention to social interactions they have, whether online or in face-to-face communications.

Here are a few questions about society, social relations, social work and socialism.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about space?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Crowds and solitude

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for a summer road trip?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘You’ll see it when you see it’: BC Ferries mask graphic gains James Corden’s attention

Just Posted

CBM Lawyers Scott Johnston and Doug Simpson met with Langley School District Foundation president Susan Cairns to donate computers. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
CBM Lawyers donates eight refurbished computers to Langley School District

Finding access to computers and required technology can be a challenge for low-income families

Langley’s Eleanor Wells is hoping to get back to Africa next year to see the progress being made in some remote villages in Zambia. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Face mask sales will help bring water to African villagers

Langley’s Eleanor Wells is thinks globally by acts locally

Fort Langley’s proposed new truck route is outlined in red. It would move most truck traffic around the village of Fort Langley. (Langley Township Engineering/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Truck routes could be removed from Fort Langley

The cost of the long-discussed changes are to be debated by council

Aldergrove resident Shamir Virgo is a Fraser Valley Music Award winner. (Shamir Virgo/Special to The Star)
Aldergrove resident Shamir Virgo takes home first Fraser Valley Music Award

R&B musician was nominated in two categories and earned ‘Excellence by a BIMPOC artist’

The Aldergrove Hotel circa 1950 (Alder Grove Heritage Society/Special to the Aldergrove Star)
PHOTOS & VIDEO: A look back at the Alder Inn

Aldergrove hotel opened in 1949, lasting through robberies, fires, and changes for seven decades

Social media, including sites like Facebook, play an important role in contemporary society. (Dreamstime/TNS photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about social behaviour?

Social conventions, including social distancing, are part of living in a society

Randy Bell. (File photo)
Former northern B.C. municipal mayoral and council candidate arrested for refusing to wear mask

Randy Bell handcuffed and given a warning at Bulkley Valley Credit Union in Smithers

James Corden on the Late Late Show talking about BC Ferries on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (Screenshot)
‘You’ll see it when you see it’: BC Ferries mask graphic gains James Corden’s attention

Turns out, James Corden fans were just as quick as B.C. social media users to pick up on the dual imagery

Andrew Wilkinson addresses a BC Liberal Forestry Rally in Campbell River on Oct. 17, 2020.
Andrew Wilkinson quits as BC Liberal Leader, party to choose interim replacement

Wilkinson had previously said he would stay in his role till a new leader were to be selected

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

At the current rate of new infections, one in 53 Lower Mainland residents will catch the virus over the weeks to come. (Chart: Tyler Olsen)
GRAPHIC: One in 25 Lower Mainland residents may contract COVID-19 by February if virus continues spread

Moderate increase cases would leave one in 20 Lower Mainland residents with virus by February

Health Minister Adrian Dix, front, B.C. Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrive for a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 516 more COVID-19 cases, second day of decline

10 more deaths, up to 227 in hospital as restrictions extended

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld brought residential schools into the SOGI 123 debate that's been brewing in this district since October, when he began criticizing the teacher resource.
School trustee under fire again – this time for offensive slur at Chilliwack journalists

Chilliwack Teachers Association, Education Minister condemn Barry Neufeld’s comments targeting the Chilliwack Progress

Most Read