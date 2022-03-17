March 17 is St. Patrick’s Day, a day in honour of the patron saint of Ireland. (Pixabay.com)

March 17 is St. Patrick’s Day, a day in honour of the patron saint of Ireland. (Pixabay.com)

QUIZ: How much do you know about St. Patrick’s Day?

March 17 is the day to honour Ireland’s patron saint and Irish culture

March 17 is St. Patrick’s Day, a day in honour of the patron saint of Ireland.

It’s also a time to celebrate all things Irish — even for those who have no direct connection to the Emerald Isle.

Today, as you wear green and contemplate the importance of shamrocks, take a moment to test your knowledge about St. Patrick and Irish culture with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: A celebration of the diverse faces of Canada

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you really know about beer?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you feeling unlucky?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsHolidays

 

St. Patrick’s Day is a time for everyone to join in the festivities. (Don Bodger - Black Press)

St. Patrick’s Day is a time for everyone to join in the festivities. (Don Bodger - Black Press)

Will Millar, known for being the leader of The Irish Rovers band, has also created visual art. Do you know where The Irish Rovers originated? (Photo courtesy of Will Millar)

Will Millar, known for being the leader of The Irish Rovers band, has also created visual art. Do you know where The Irish Rovers originated? (Photo courtesy of Will Millar)

Previous story
Canada-Ukraine exchange students return to B.C. town to help and to remember

Just Posted

Langley’s Amy Lee won the Girls U15division at the opening event of the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour (MJT) at University Golf Club in Vancouver March 12-14. (MJT/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley golfer Amy Lee wins MJT season opener

Aldergrove Community Secondary School students Jacky Guyho (left) and Iris Okazaki were sorting through historic artifacts in the attic of the Alder Grove Heritage Society museum at 3190 271 St. on Sunday, March 13. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: From the attic to online: how the Alder Grove Heritage Society is digitizing history

Ravi Kahlon, minister of jobs, economic recovery and innovation, was in Langley Tuesday, March 15, for as round of meetings about the provincial Stronger BC Economic Plan. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation sits down with Langley business leaders

Langley Township fire crews responded to a call of a barn fire in Aldergrove March 16, 2022. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Fire crews called to reported barn fire in South Langley