Terry Fox ran an average of 42 km a day for 143 days during the Marathon of Hope in 1980. (terryfox.org)

QUIZ: How much do you know about Terry Fox?

In 1980, the Marathon of Hope, a cancer fundraiser, inspired the nation

In 1980, Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope inspired the nation.

Fox, who had earlier lost a leg to cancer, had a goal of running 42 kilometres a day to raise money for cancer research. As the Marathon of Hope continued, support grew.

Today, the annual Terry Fox Run, held each September, continues with Fox’s dream.

How much do you know about Terry Fox and the Marathon of Hope? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


In 1980, Terry Fox ran his Marathon of Hope, inspiring the country. The tradition continues today with the annual Terry Fox Run, held each September. (terryfox.org)

In 1980, Terry Fox ran his Marathon of Hope, inspiring the country. The tradition continues today with the annual Terry Fox Run, held each September. (terryfox.org)

