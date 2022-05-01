There are plenty of calculations involved in taxes. These include formulas used by governments to calculate tax rates as well as mathematical equasions used to determine the amount a taxpayer owes the government or the amount of one’s refund. (File photo)

There are plenty of calculations involved in taxes. These include formulas used by governments to calculate tax rates as well as mathematical equasions used to determine the amount a taxpayer owes the government or the amount of one’s refund. (File photo)

QUIZ: The taxman cometh

As Canada’s income tax deadline nears, how much do you know about taxation?

It’s tax time in Canada.

The deadline for filing income tax is April 30, but this year, since the date falls on a Saturday, tax returns must be received or postmarked on or before May 2.

Income tax is not the only form of taxation in Canada. There are also municipal property taxes, sales taxes, excise taxes and more.

In addition, disliked government programs are sometimes described as “a waste of taxpayer dollars.”

To mark the end of income tax season, relax with these 12 questions about taxation.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Exploring the final frontier

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Do you know the truth?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: In praise of medical professionals

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Conteststaxes

 

Governments at all levels collect significant revenue from taxation. How much do you know about taxes in Canada? (Black Press file photo)

Governments at all levels collect significant revenue from taxation. How much do you know about taxes in Canada? (Black Press file photo)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 1 to 7

Just Posted

Jordan Tardi will be playing for Muyres Curling, a new Saskatchewan men’s team skipped by Dallan Muyres. The announcement was made on Saturday, April 23. (Instagram)
Jordan Tardi to play for Saskatchewan team

Do you have a question you’d like to see put to the local members of Parliament? Email your idea to <a href="mailto:editor@langleyadvancetimes.com" target="_blank">editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.</a>
AT YOUR SERVICE: Canada must continue its support of Ukraine, MPs

Langley Township and City jointly organize the annual Langley Walk in early May. This year’s walk is being held in both the Township and the City to mark the event’s 60th anniversary. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley Walk is Sunday so area around McLeod Athletic Park expected to be busy

Haven Kitch + Bar Langley is a family owned restaurant, which posted about the stolen taxidermy bunny butt on their Instagram channel. The post went viral and a number of people requested the staff to release the video of the bunny bandit. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Stolen bunny butt back to original spot at Langley restaurant