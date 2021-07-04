Link Jasper, 5, of Port Alberni plays at the Roger Creek Water Park in Port Alberni on Monday, June 28, 2021. The central Island city was expected to break another heat record on Monday. Jasper and his mother, Monica Dixon, said they have air conditioning at home but thought the spray park would be more fun for cooling off. (Susan Quinn/ Alberni Valley News)

Link Jasper, 5, of Port Alberni plays at the Roger Creek Water Park in Port Alberni on Monday, June 28, 2021. The central Island city was expected to break another heat record on Monday. Jasper and his mother, Monica Dixon, said they have air conditioning at home but thought the spray park would be more fun for cooling off. (Susan Quinn/ Alberni Valley News)

QUIZ: Understanding heat and cold

After some record-breaking hot weather, cool off with some trivia questions

Weather, especially hot weather, is on the minds of many these days following a record-breaking heat wave.

Whether you like it hot or would prefer a cool change, see if you can answer these questions about heat and cold — preferably from a pleasant, air-conditioned place.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about the Stanley Cup?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A celebration of the diverse faces of Canada

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A celebration of dad on Father’s Day

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

 

Erik Laflamme, left, and Mike Fetterer work on the ice at the Summerland Arena. The process of putting in the ice and getting it ready for summer use takes around one week. The summer ice will be ready by July 5. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Erik Laflamme, left, and Mike Fetterer work on the ice at the Summerland Arena. The process of putting in the ice and getting it ready for summer use takes around one week. The summer ice will be ready by July 5. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Carolina reapers, which currently hold the record for the hottest pepper in the world, grow in the Fat Chili greenhouse. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Carolina reapers, which currently hold the record for the hottest pepper in the world, grow in the Fat Chili greenhouse. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Previous story
VIDEO: High school dropout turned actor Michael J. Fox receives honorary B.C. degree

Just Posted

Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience Waterpark is back open to the public. (Special to The Star)
Langley Township expands time and sessions at Aldergrove waterpark

Normally, Langley’s John Kromhoff doesn’t do sweets, but for his 100h birthday on June 24, he made an exception. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
When you turn 100, you can eat all the sweets you want

Books on the shelves of the Fraser Valley Regional Library branch in Langley City. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
In Our View: Books can fill a quiet summer

Andy Abreo (President) and Kathrin Arcari (Executive Director) from Soccer Shots announced a program that will donate $5 to Autism B.C. out of every summer registration fee. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Soccer Shots Fraser Valley supports B.C. Autism community