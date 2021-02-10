The Victoria Police Department posted a video of a T-Rex sighting while warning motorists to use caution while driving in the falling snow. (VicPD/Twitter)

Rare snowfall leads to dinosaur frolicking in Victoria

Victoria Police Department reminds motorists to be cautious — of snowy conditions and T-Rexes

At least one Tyrannosaurus rex has been spotted frolicking in the relatively rare Greater Victoria snowfall.

The Victoria Police Department posted a video on Twitter of the sighting, while also reminding drivers to use caution on roadways.

In the tongue-in-cheek thread, VicPD also noted it is investigating a “white substance falling from the sky.” This substance is reportedly called ‘snow’ in other parts of Canada where it is routinely seen.

There is an arctic outflow warning for Greater Victoria with temperatures expected to dip down to -4 C overnight Wednesday and Thursday and the windchill reaching -10 C.

