Red Arrows’ quick display over Victoria draws hundreds of spectators

The Royal Air Forces’ acrobatic team headed to Vancouver next

The Red Arrows, the Royal Air Forces’ acrobatic team, arrived in Victoria right on schedule Thursday. Their display saw them fly by the British Columbia Parliament Building.

The display could be seen from quite far away, so it’s difficult to put an exact figure on how many watched the Red Arrows but hundreds crowded the Inner Harbour during the event.

READ MORE: Island-born Snowbirds pilot enjoying homecoming

The flyby was brief, the whole thing only lasted a few seconds. The Red Arrows did treat the spectators to a bit of showmanship, by deploying red, white and blue smoke.

After their routine, they flew off to Vancouver, their final stop in Canada on their North American tour. There the pilots visited children at the Canuck Place Children’s Hospice. They will also be speaking with local students to promote careers and education in the fields of aviation and aeronautic engineering.

READ MORE: Female pilots making history at Abbotsford International Airshow

The tour has included stops in three other Canadian cities starting in Halifax, then stopping in Ottawa and Toronto.

