REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Vancouver: Pot smokers revel in 4-20 celebrations

Amid vendors selling various cannabis products, snacks and even baby weed plants, 40,000 people gathered at Sunset Beach Park to smoke up. Watch more >

Esquimalt: Shania Twain visits Canadian Armed Forced base near Victoria

Canadian country icon Shania Twain paid a visit to CFB Esquimalt Thursday to thank members of the Canadian Armed Forces for their service and to promote her new single, “Soldier.” Watch more >

Revelstoke: Work is play for Avalanche Rescue Dog

It takes Joss, a three-year-old Canadian Avalanche Rescue Dog, less than 30 seconds to find someone buried in the snow. Watch more >

Richmond: LEGO craze on display at annual convention

Hundreds of LEGO builders come from around the world to put their creations on display, some taking dozens of hours to build. Watch more >

Princeton: Mounties on scene get photobombed by local

Constable Ryan Henley was conducting a drug investigation that resulted from a traffic complaint when a four-legged local stole the show. Watch more >

