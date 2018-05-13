REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Grand Forks: Community comes together to battle flooding

It’s neighbours helping neighbours in Grand Forks this weekend, as residents are hit by the most severe flooding since 1948. Watch more >

Kelowna: Preserving the magic through composting

Summerhill Pyramid Winery rakes all their compost right back into the ground growing their tasty wine. Watch more >

Victoria: Thirteen-year-old has a knack for competitive shooting

Shauna Bae has only been a cadet for three months, but you wouldn’t know that from watching her during a recent national shooting competition. Watch more >

Cloverdale: High school chefs compete in chilli cook-off

High schools from across the Lower Mainland sent their best culinary students to Cloverdale on Thursday to go head-to-head in the annual student chili cook-off. Watch more >

Prince Rupert: Rainbow Warriors getting back in the groove

Its been a cold and long winter in Prince Rupert, but the suns out which means the Rainbow Warriors are getting their strokes ready for the summer. Watch more >

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.