REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

Chilliwack: Firefighters rescue dog from hot car

Firefighters and RCMP were called to the scene of the parking lot behind the Cultus Lake Waterpark this week and broke the window of a mini-van to rescue a large chihuahua mix. Watch more >

Vernon: Reporter takes thrilling drive from plane at skydiving event

If you’re afraid of heights this video probably isn’t for you. Vernon Morning Star reporter Brieanna gives a first hand view of skydiving. Watch more >

Smithers: Cubs celebrate Canada Day through play at wildlife society

Dozens checked out the Northern Lights Wildlife Society to watch the bear cubs have some fun. Watch more >

Campbell River: Seal escapes hungry orcas with help from tourist boat

A seal escaped the jaws of hungry orcas by hitching a ride on a nearby tourist vessel, and the encounter was caught on video. Watch more >

Prince Rupert: Biggest cruise ship this summer docks on northern shores

The biggest cruise ship to call on Prince Rupert this summer has already arrived, bringing 922 passengers for a whirlwind six-hour visit to the North Coast.

