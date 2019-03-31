REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Tofino: Bird’s eye view of recent rescue off Lovekin Rock

Four people stranded on a rock near Long Beach in Tofino were brought to safety by members of the Royal Canadian Armed Forces 442 squadron. Watch more >

Williams Lake: First-ever Tsilhqot’in master chef challenge sizzles

Tl’esqox First Nation hosted a Master-Chef-inspired competition with traditional food as the theme. Watch more >

Revelstoke: Researchers probe B.C.’s wolverines

First-of-its-kind study looks at wolverines over a large area of B.C., including in Revelstoke. Watch more >

Abbotsford: Two-legged dog learning to use prosthetic leg

Thanks to donated cash, Roo no longer has to jump like a kangaroo to get around. Watch more >

Victoria: Interfaith chapel brings dogs – and goats for therapy

Students at UVic are invited each week to hangout with sweet furry friends, including dogs and goats, for a few minutes of therapy away from stress. Watch more >

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with ‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

