Reservations opening for campsites around B.C.

Now’s the time to start planning your camping trips

With the new year comes the early push to reserve campsites in B.C.

Reservations for Parks Canada campsites opened Thursday while B.C. Parks is also taking reservations into early May on its Discovery Camping online system.

Reservations for the 2019 camping season open TODAY! You now reserve a spot at 6 different campgrounds in the #GulfIslandsNPR Guarantee your summer getaway at the tropical Sidney Spit, or book a multi island kayak adventure on Pender and Saturna! https://t.co/WCwdwaom64 pic.twitter.com/TvHAHeu4TX — GulfIslandsNPR (@GulfIslandsNPR) January 4, 2019

Read More: New reservation system in place for CRD campgrounds

Reservations for Parks Canada’s world-renowned West Coast Trail, for example, open Monday, Jan. 7, at 8 a.m.

To book a camp site by phone call 1-877-reserve (1-877-737-3783) between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter