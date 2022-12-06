Four season resort providing year-round activities, including downhill ski resort and three golf courses. (//www.uniqueproperties.ca)

Four season resort providing year-round activities, including downhill ski resort and three golf courses. (//www.uniqueproperties.ca)

Resort featuring Canada’s largest natural hot springs pool – here in B.C. – up for sale

Fairmont Hot Springs Resort is located near Invermere

A multi-million-dollar, four-season hot springs is up for grabs in B.C.

Fairmont Hot Springs Resort, located near Invermere in the Columbia Valley, has been listed for sale.

The property, which sits on 1,200 acres of land, includes “Canada’s largest natural mineral hot springs,” several lodges, as well as a ski hill and three golf courses.

The resort was purchased by Ken Fowler, owner of Ken Fowler Enterprises, in 2006. He died at the age of 90 in 2017, before his son took over operations, according to the Columbia Valley Pioneer.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Real estate

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Love winter beers? BC Ale Trail boasts 100+ seasonally-inspired suds this season
Next story
How to have a green Christmas: Tips from the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society

Just Posted

Langley RCMP officers at a crime scene in early 2022. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley Township may separate its RCMP from shared force with City

Kanchan Makhija and Aziza Subramanian’s third annual toy drive at the Topham Elementary School on Saturday, Dec. 3 attracted dozens and collected more than 200 toys. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Langley moms collect toys for kids in low-income families

Nicola Shannon is a Langley-based director who is collaborating with Abbotsford’s Gallery 7 Theatre to direct their upcoming Christmas production, A Christmas Carol. The show runs in-person Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10 as well as Thursday till Saturday, Dec. 15 - 17 at 7:30 p.m. with meatiness on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley director to stage a Christmas special

A family-friendly visit with Santa at the Canadian Museum of Flight in Langley on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, was also an opportunity to view some of the classic aircraft in the collection. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley’s flight museum auctioning off items ranging from flightseeing to boudoir photos