Riverdale actress rescues puppy from Langley shelter

American actress Lili Reinhart took to social media to introduce her newly rescued pup adopted from a Langley shelter.

Reinhart is best known for playing Betty Cooper in the locally filmed television series Riverdale.

“This is my new baby. He has quickly become a great love of mine,” Reinhart wrote on Instagram. “Meet Milo, my rescue sweetheart from Furever Freed [Dog Rescue B.C.].”

Furever Freed is a non-profit rescue group of volunteers located in Langley, according to the organization’s website.

“Formed in 2013 by Lisa Gaye, Furever Freed has saved the lives of over 3,500 dogs,” the site reads.

Reinhart shared another picture of Milo on Monday where the actress is seen snuggling the pup.

“My real life very own tiny son,” she captioned the photo.

Langley Advance Times has reached out to Furever Freed for comment.

