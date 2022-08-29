Canadians make up less than 0.5 per cent of the global population but use 1.4 per cent of all plastic produced (Black Press).

Canadians make up less than 0.5 per cent of the global population but use 1.4 per cent of all plastic produced (Black Press).

Shoreline cleanup planned at English Bay as part of annual event

Communities across Canada will head to the water on Sept. 17 for International Coastal Cleanup Day

Communities across Canada will head to the water on Sept. 17 for International Coastal Cleanup Day to recover litter from shorelines, parks, and other natural places in their communities.

In B.C. the cleanup is planned at English Bay in Vancouver. There are also cleanups planned at Black Rock Beach in Halifax and Woodbine Beach in Halifax.

This is also the first year a cleanup will be hosted in the U.S., with details to come. Since 1994, Ocean Wise has organized nearly 1 million volunteers participate in Shoreline Cleanups, collecting more than 2.1 million kg of trash across Canada’s shorelines.

According to Ocean Wise, Canadians make up less than 0.5 per cent of the global population, but use 1.4 per cent of all plastic produced.

Furthermore, about 86 per cent of Canada’s plastic waste ends up in landfills, equivalent to the weight of 24 CN towers. A scant eight per cent is recycled.

If you register for a cleanup in Canada, you’ll be entered to win a pair of round-trip Air Canada flights for travel between Canada and any destination Air Canada flies worldwide.

To learn more or register for the event, you can visit Ocean Wise’s website.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
American Dream? Poll takes temperature on whether US or Canada is better country to live in

Just Posted

Two excavators were knocking down walls at the former Aldergrove Mall on Saturday, Aug. 18, clearing the way for a new development. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Aldergrove Mall walls come down as demolition continues

A Langley school zone sign. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
OUR VIEW: Schools need more space, fast

Langley’s Lotus Jia entertained the crowd at the PNE in the musical safari adventure “Action Austin.” The show is among dozens of family friendly attractions at the 112th edition of the annual fair. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: PNE remains summer-ending tradition for many in Langley

Multiple police units were called to the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Walnut Grove around 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Police said a drug user triggered the smoke alarm and set off water sprinklers. (Shaulene Burkett/Langley Advance Times)
Updated: Police swarm Walnut Grove hotel, cordon off parking lot

Pop-up banner image