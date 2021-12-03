Whistler on Nov. 27 2021. (Handout photo) Whistler on Nov. 27 2021. (Handout photo)

Whistler on Nov. 27 2021. (Handout photo) Whistler on Nov. 27 2021. (Handout photo)

Snow has fallen, lines are forming for Whistler Blackcomb’s winter season

Whistler Blackcomb celebrated its opening day for this year’s winter occasion with ski and snowboarding activities. By

By Sobia Moman

Waiting in long line-ups with heaps of snow falling on them was a sacrifice worth taking for residents eager to hit the first slopes this winter.

Many British Columbians gathered to get first dibs to ski and snowboard on the opening day of Whistler Blackcomb on Thursday, Nov. 25 . The night before, the mountains were coated with 10 cm of snow and 20 cm more was added throughout the day.

“I think it was amazing. It’s winter time, the snow arrived and people are really enjoying being outside—a lot of smiling faces,” said Geoff Buchheister, Whistler Blackcomb COO.

Along with Whistler Blackcomb, there are many options around the province to ski and snowboard. On that list are Whitewater ski resort, Hudson Bay mountain and Fernie Alpine resort which are all set to open in December.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

skiing

Previous story
Riverdale star fundraising for B.C. environmental groups with sale of his photo prints
Next story
12 Days of Christmas comes with hefty price tag as inflation drives up costs

Just Posted

Michael Holman gives a tour-de-force performance in Gallery 7 Theatre’s heart-warming production of This Wonderful Life directed by Langley’s Kate Muchmore Woo.(Dianna Lewis Photography/Special to Black Press Media)
Langley director hopes play will lift spirits this holiday season

Girls from Clover Ridge Pathfinders assembled 3,000 tiny jingle bells for the Cloverdale Community Kitchen. Back row: Regan Arlitt, Vanessa Blow. Front row: Madison McPeake, Brooklyn Sayers. (Photo submitted: Sherri McPeake)
Pathfinders make 3,000 jingle bells for Cloverdale Community Kitchen

Autumn’s kaleidoscope – as presented by Maryalice Wood. “Such a variety of colour at my feet during a walk around our Willoughby neighbourhood,” she said in sharing the picture. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Vibrant colours long since washed away

Trace Bundy’s show will also raise money for a charity that strives to alleviate poverty in Africa. (Shinobi/Special to Langley Advance Times)
ARTS IN BRIEF: Dallas Smith wins 3 CCMAs