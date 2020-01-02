Williams Lake will be once again celebrating the unique civic holiday of ‘Wrestling Day’ on Jan. 2, 2020, something that started locally in the 1930s. (Photo courtesy of the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin)

Some in Williams Lake get Jan. 2 off for city’s Wrestling Day

The uniqe public municipal holiday dates back eight decades

Williams Lake once again marked a rather unique holiday on Thursday, to mark the day after New Years Day when no one s ready to get back to work from the Christmas season.

During the regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 3, council unanimously proclaimed Wrestling Day as a public municipal holiday, something council does each year at a regular meeting closest to Dec. 1.

Since the 1930s, the extra holiday has been a part of the local fabric, after Syd Western and Alistair Mackenzie got talking and noticed no one was around downtown, and concluded everyone in the village was “wrestling” a hangover, so having Wrestling Day follow New Year’s Day made sense.

READ MORE: Wrestling Day civic holiday dates back to 1930s in Williams Lake

There was one year when Tom Mason was mayor in 1977 and he cast the deciding vote declaring an end to the day, however, the decision was not popular with many residents and was reinstated the next year.

Today, businesses can choose whether to be open or not, with employees taking an extra day with friends and family.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s top local news stories of 2019

Just Posted

WEATHER: Special statement issued for Langley as storm approaches

A strong Pacific storm will impact regions on Thursday afternoon and Friday

VIDEO: Giants three-game streak ends on Langley ice New Year’s Day

Vancouver’s major junior hockey team didn’t start the year the way they wanted, falling to Royals 1-0

VIDEO: Hundreds gathered during annual polar bear plunge in Fort Langley

Across town, about 250 people participated in the Polar Bear Plunge in Aldergrove

Giants first game of the new year gets underway at 2 p.m. in Langley

Vancouver’s major junior hockey team preparing to battle Victoria Royals at Langley Events Centre

SPORTS BRIEFS: Langley medals at ‘Angels’ tournament, U18 curling at George Preston and TWU beats UCLA at volleyball

Local interest stories

B.C. assessed home values to dip 2.5% in 2020

‘Changes in property assessments really depend on where you live,’ BC Assessment’s Tina Ireland says

Bus stolen in Surrey overnight after driver took a bathroom break

A 28-year-old man is facing auto theft charges

First vaping-related illness reported in Alberta

It’s the 15th case in the country to be reported to federal officials

B.C. dentist who lost license has disappeared, still owes $100,000 in fines

The College of Dental Surgeons of B.C. said it was unable to locate Dr. Bin Xu

Early polar bear swim for elk at B.C. lake

Twenty-three elk were relocated into Upper Pitt Lake in January of 2005

Lafreniere, Canada thump Slovakia 6-1 to advance to semifinals at world juniors

Captain Hayton has pair of goals for Canadians

B.C.’s South Coast should prepare for power outage ahead of storm: BC Hydro

Heavy rain and wind is expected to hit the region

Off-duty Victoria police officers help stop sexual assault in Hawaii

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak ‘very proud’ of officers

Much of B.C. hit with snow as 2020 begins

Snow warnings and weather statements issued for many parts of B.C.

Most Read